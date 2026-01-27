Man United star shining under Carrick ruled out for ten weeks with a hamstring injury

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been dealt a major setback with Patrick Dorgu ruled out for up to 10 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, according to The Athletic.



Initial hopes suggested the issue was merely cramp, but further assessments have revealed a far more significant problem, one that leaves caretaker manager Michael Carrick facing a considerable selection dilemma during a crucial stretch of the season.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form, becoming one of United’s most exciting players under Carrick’s stewardship.

Dorgu’s performances in recent weeks have been nothing short of exceptional, highlighted by his decisive contributions in United’s victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal.

Patrick Dorgu was playing his best football at Man United

His goal against Arsenal, curling a spectacular effort into the top corner, has already been hailed as one of the best of his young career and a potential goal-of-the-season contender.

However, his impressive rise has now been interrupted following an injury sustained in United’s dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The match delivered a massive boost to Carrick’s rejuvenated side but came at a steep cost.

Dorgu pulled up late in the game, signalling discomfort, and despite early optimism, scans have confirmed a more serious hamstring tear that will sideline him for roughly two and a half months.

Red Devils will miss Dorgu’s versatility

The timing could hardly be worse for United. Dorgu’s versatility, capable of playing as a full-back, wing-back, or wide midfielder, has made him invaluable during a period of injuries and tactical reshaping.

Now, Carrick must rethink his squad plans. Inside the club, there is deep frustration that Dorgu has been sidelined just as he was hitting top form.

For now, though, Man United must navigate a pivotal part of the season without one of their most exciting and in-form players.

His absence is a huge blow, not only because of what he brings on the pitch, but because of how rapidly he was growing into a central figure under Carrick.

Local media claims Man United want Frenchman in stunning transfer ambush