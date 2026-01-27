(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Rennes forward Mohamed Kader Meite.

The 18-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performance for the French outfit, and Manchester United could now accelerate their efforts to get the deal done. According to Ed Aarons from The Guardian, Manchester United have already held talks with the player’s representatives, and it remains to be seen whether they submit an official proposal.

Mohamed Kader Meite is a top talent

Kader Meite is a promising young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United. The striker has shown his ability in French football and he has the technical attributes to succeed in England as well. Manchester United could use more depth in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old would be a long-term acquisition.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the young attacker as well. Exposure to English football could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Man United can afford Kader Meite

The attacker is likely to cost around €30 million. Manchester United have the financial muscle to pay up, and the deal could look like a bargain if the 18-year-old manages to adapt to the Premier League and fulfil his potential in the near future.

The player has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia as well. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move to the Saudi Pro League instead of the Premier League. He should look to continue in Europe for now and fulfil his potential at a top club. Manchester United has done well over the years in grooming players, and they could play a key role in his development.