Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

They view the 25-year-old as a summer target, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.​

The 25-year-old Senegal international has done quite well in the Premier League, and he has multiple admirers at United. He helped his country win the AFCON recently.

Man United need someone like Iliman Ndiaye

Manchester United could use more cutting-edge in the wide areas, and the 25-year-old could be ideal for them. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Manchester United need more unpredictability going forward. The Everton star will add flair, goals and creativity to the team.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Ndiaye will cost a premium

However, signing him will not be easy. Everton turned down an offer of £40 million from Inter Milan in the summer, and they are likely to demand a lot more for him.

He has a contract with Everton until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure. According to a report from Teamtalk, they could demand close to the £75 million they received for Romelu Lukaku in 2017.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up. They need more quality in the team if they want to fight for major trophies and get back to the top of English football.

Ndiaye is also at his peak, and this could be the right time for him to take on a bigger challenge and join a team capable of fighting for trophies.