PIF tipped to sack Eddie Howe at Newcastle and appoint legendary manager

Newcastle United are 9th in the Premier League standings and questions are being asked about Eddie Howe’s long term future at the club.

The Magpies have backed the manager with funding and they expect the team to be in a much better position than they are right now.

Howe’s team has struggled with consistency throughout the season and although he guided the club to Carabao Cup success last year, he was expected to make progress this season but it has not been the case.

Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has claimed that Jose Mourinho would like to take the Newcastle United job if Howe is sacked.

Newcastle United tipped to part ways with Howe

The managerial changes in the Premier League are in full swing with Chelsea and Manchester United both appointing new managers and it both Liverpool and Tottenham could look for a new man in charge as well.

Collymore has tipped Mourinho for the Newcastle United job and warnd Howe that his future at St. James’ Park could be in trouble.

He wrote on X:

“I like to pull Geordies leg about Mourinho possibly twerking for the job and you only have to hear his last Benfica presser to know he’s putting himself out there again.

“Don’t underestimate Mendes, Mourinho, Saudi link.

“As for Eddie, super coach, learned from his ( defensive) achilles heel at Bournemouth and you’re League Cup winners and CL, not to be underestimated.

“But big signings haven’t lit the place up and one or two who’ve been superb last 2 seasons have plateaued.

“Don’t think it’s panic stations but will be interesting if you finish outside of any Europe this season.

“Think owners would look at it then.

“Another Cup win ( possible) though and he’s doing his Job! Fine margins.

“I’m a reluctant ( thought his Bournemouth teams were incredibly naive, like Angeball lite) fan so hope he’s given time.”

Should the Magpies look for another manager?

So far, the Newcastle owners have shown complete faith in Howe and his plan to take the club forward.

The English manager has maintained the club’s competitiveness even in difficult times.

The fact that he has delivered a trophy for them and ended their drought is something that is highly valued by the owners.

However, we have seen with other managers elsewhere that winning a trophy could still not be enough if the manager is not working according to the plan of the owners.

Getting a manager like Mourinho would be a massive statement from the Magpies but is he the right man for the job now? That question remains unanswered.

