Premier League club closely monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid struggles

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The England international, who only joined Madrid last summer on a free transfer from Liverpool, has endured a difficult debut season in Spain, opening the door for growing interest from Premier League champions City.

Alexander-Arnold signed a six-year contract upon his arrival at the Bernabéu, signalling Real Madrid’s intention to make him a key long-term figure in their evolving squad.

However, the move has not unfolded as smoothly as expected.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just five LaLiga starts this season, with a series of muscular and leg injuries disrupting his rhythm and preventing him from staking a consistent claim for the right-back role.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling at Real Madrid

There is a a growing sense of frustration around Alexander-Arnold’s adaptation period.

Real Madrid expected a quicker impact given his pedigree, distribution quality, and experience in high-pressure matches.

Instead, injuries and tactical adjustments have slowed his integration, leaving him behind Dani Carvajal and other defensive options in the pecking order.

Despite this, insiders insist the player remains fully committed to succeeding at Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is said to be determined to win his place and prove his worth, believing he has not yet had a fair run of games to show his full capabilities.

His mindset is focused on fighting for his role rather than seeking a premature exit.

Could Man City offer him the chance to return to England?

Man City, however, are keeping a very close watch. Pep Guardiola has long admired Alexander-Arnold’s passing range and inverted full-back qualities.

The club has not yet made a formal approach, but their recruitment team is actively assessing the situation, particularly if Alexander-Arnold’s role in Madrid remains uncertain heading into the summer.

Any move, though, would be extremely expensive. Alexander-Arnold’s six-year deal ensures Madrid hold a dominant position in negotiations, and his age, international pedigree, and commercial value would likely push any transfer fee into nine-figure territory.

Real Madrid, for their part, have no intention of selling at this stage. The club sees Alexander-Arnold as a long-term project.

