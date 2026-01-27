Liverpool and Chelsea could go head-to-head in the transfer market. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he is on the radar of Chelsea as well. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool is in ‘active talks’ to sign the player, and there is a ‘big battle’ for his signature.

German champions Bayern Munich are also interested in the defender. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done this month. They are hoping to secure an agreement in January. However, the defender will not join them in the middle of the season, and any move would happen in the summer. It seems that the Premier League clubs are looking to get ahead of the competition and secure an agreement now. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

It is no secret that Liverpool needs a quality central defender, and the 20-year-old could be ideal for them. He is a young player with significant potential, and he could develop into a top-class defender with the right guidance. Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool needs to replace him properly. Jacquet could be the ideal replacement for his compatriot. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and Liverpool could groom him into a future star.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have looked quite mediocre defensively, and they need upgrades on players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. The 20-year-old French defender would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. It remains to be seen whether they win the race for his signature. Both clubs have the financial muscle to submit a lucrative offer to the French outfit, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.