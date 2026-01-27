(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Omar Marmoush has become one of the most talked-about names of the winter transfer window, with the 26-year-old Egyptian forward now pushing for a move away from Manchester City in search of regular first-team football.

Despite arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in a blockbuster €75 million transfer, the striker has struggled to establish himself under Pep Guardiola, particularly after the recent arrival of Antoine Semenyo, which has further crowded City’s attacking department.

Sources close to the player say Marmoush’s priority is to remain in the Premier League, and that stance has placed Aston Villa and Tottenham at the front of the queue, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Aston Villa admire Man City attacker Omar Marmoush

Villa, in particular, are believed to be highly appealing to the Egyptian international, with the club preparing a loan proposal that matches more closely with his expectations.

Unai Emery sees Marmoush as an ideal rotation option capable of operating centrally or from wide positions, adding pace, directness, and goal threat to the squad.

The attacker has played just 280 minutes of Premier League football for Guardiola’s side this season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, remain interested as they continue to rebuild their attacking line.

Thomas Frank is searching for a forward who can stretch defences and press aggressively, two attributes Marmoush possesses.

However, Spurs are evaluating whether a loan or a future option-to-buy deal would suit their financial model best.

Guardiola has given his approval for Marmoush to leave, acknowledging the player’s desire for consistent minutes he cannot guarantee at City.

Marmoush wants to stay in England

This has opened the door to negotiations, and interest has surfaced beyond England, particularly in Turkey.

Both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are monitoring the situation, with reports claiming Fenerbahçe are preparing a €30 million bid, while Galatasaray favour a loan.

Nevertheless, Marmoush’s clear preference to stay in the Premier League has significantly reduced the likelihood of a Turkish deal.

With the forward eager to reignite his career in England, the next few days of the transfer window could determine whether Marmoush finds the platform he needs to flourish or remains stuck behind Man City’s stacked attacking lineup.

