Top European side consider move for Marcus Rashford should Barca pass up their option

Marcus Rashford’s future is set to become one of the defining transfer sagas of the upcoming summer window, with Football Insider reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to rival Barcelona for the England international’s signature.



The 27-year-old forward has spent the season on loan at the Camp Nou, where, despite not always being a regular starter, he has produced a strong and productive spell under Hansi Flick.

Rashford joined Barcelona last summer in a highly anticipated season-long loan from Manchester United, a move driven by his desire for a fresh environment and consistent game time.

Under Flick, the England star has delivered impactful performances, contributing goals, assists, and tactical flexibility across the front line.

Rashford has impressed at Barcelona this season

His pace, movement, and ability to operate on either flank have added valuable qualities to Barca’s attack, earning praise from Spanish media.

However, Rashford has struggled to fully cement a regular starting berth, with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha above him in the pecking order.

Flick’s preference for a high-intensity pressing structure has occasionally limited Rashford’s minutes, though the club remain impressed with his professionalism and attitude.

Barca hold a permanent purchase option in Rashford’s loan agreement, but their financial situation remains a major obstacle.

With La Liga’s strict salary cap and ongoing restrictions on player registration, any attempt to sign Rashford permanently would require significant wage adjustments and outgoing transfers, something far from guaranteed.

Paris Saint-Germain highly rate the English attacker

This uncertainty has opened the door for Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly ready to strike if Barcelona hesitate.

PSG are preparing for a major attacking reshuffle in the summer and could join the race to sign Rashford.

The French champions view Rashford as an ideal addition, a proven goalscorer, versatile wide forward, and a marquee name with Champions League pedigree.

Whether he remains in Spain, joins PSG, or returns to Man United for reassessment, he will not be short of suitors.

