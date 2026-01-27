Tottenham considering £20m alternative after failing to land Liverpool's Robertson

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Tottenham are weighing up a £20 million move for Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno after failing in their attempt to bring Andy Robertson from Liverpool to North London, according to TEAMtalk.

Spurs had been pushing hard to sign the Scotland international, believing his experience and leadership would immediately elevate their defensive ranks.

However, Liverpool firmly rejected their advances, leaving Tottenham to pivot quickly toward alternative options before the January window closes.

Their attention has now shifted to Bueno, one of the few bright spots in a struggling Wolves side currently battling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Hugo Bueno has impressed Tottenham this season

Despite the club’s precarious league position, Bueno has been a consistent performer, showcasing his pace, defensive awareness, and willingness to push forward into attacking areas.

Spurs’ search for a new left-back has taken on added urgency due to injuries and a lack of depth in the position.

Destiny Udogie remains a major part of the club’s long-term plans, but recurring fitness issues and the need for rotational support have forced Tottenham into the market.

The recent injury suffered by Ben Davies has made matters worse for Thomas Frank and his team.

Robertson was seen as the ideal short-term solution, an elite, Premier League-proven defender capable of mentoring younger profiles, but Liverpool’s refusal means Spurs must now pursue alternatives with far greater long-term potential.

Thomas Frank is eyeing a new left-back

Bueno’s performances this season, despite Wolves’ struggles, have been strong enough to attract interest not only from Tottenham but also other top-flight sides earlier in the campaign.

Wolves, however, are expected to dig in unless an offer arrives that significantly strengthens their hand, particularly as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Tottenham’s decision now depends on whether they believe a £20m investment in Bueno can address both their immediate and future needs at left-back.

With Frank pushing for additions that fit his high-tempo, front-foot system, Spurs see Bueno as a player capable of adapting quickly, providing depth, and potentially challenging for a starting role over time.

Chelsea and Tottenham queue up for bargain transfer coup, star keen on PL move