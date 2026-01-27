James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to a report from Team Talk, the player’s representatives remain hopeful of securing a move away from Old Trafford before the window closes.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham are keen on the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The two London clubs have already enquired about the Netherlands striker’s versatility. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to send the 24-year-old to a rival club.

Joshua Zirkzee needs a fresh start

Manchester United are unwilling to weaken the team in the middle of the season, and they are reluctant to sanction any exit. However, the player is ready to push for an exit this month. He wants to cement his place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, and he knows he needs regular game time to do so.

The move to Manchester United has not worked out for him; he has just 9 goals and 4 assists in 65 appearances. He is unlikely to play regularly for them, and a move away would be ideal for him.

Zirkzee could be useful

Tottenham need more depth in the final third, and Zirkzee could be a useful addition if he can regain his form and confidence. He could compete with Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke for the starting spot.

If Tottenham can provide him with assurances of game time, the move would be ideal for him. Similarly, Crystal Palace needs more depth in attack. Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with an exit, and they will need to replace the Frenchman if he moves on in January.

The Netherlands international is likely to get more opportunities at Crystal Palace and Tottenham. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.