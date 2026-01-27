(Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in improving the attacking unit before the January window closes, and they are keen on Maghnes Akliouche.

According to Teamtalk, they have completed extensive groundwork on the Monaco attacker, and they have scouted him for a long time.​

The player is likely to cost around £50 million, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Maghnes Akliouche could be a future star

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Monaco, and he has proven himself in French football. He has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and could be an asset to Tottenham.

The north London outfit has not been able to replace Son Heung-min properly, and they need a dynamic attacker like him. Akliouche could solve that problem for them.​ He has the technical attributes to add creativity and unpredictability in the final third. He will help Tottenham score goals as well.

Spurs need a specialist winger like Akliouche

The north London club signed Xavi Simons at the start of the season and has used him in the wide areas at times. However, the Netherlands international is more suited to a central role. The arrival of the French attacker could be ideal for Tottenham.

They have seen what a quality winger like Mohammed Kudus can offer, and they will look to sort out the other flank now.

Monaco might not want to lose a key player like him this late in the window, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham, and they cannot hope to turn it around without quality signings.

Akliouche could be a defining acquisition for them in the short and long term.