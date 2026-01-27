The Tottenham Hotspur players applaud the fans. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Wolverhampton wonder goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 32-year-old could be a useful option for the North London club, and Alan Nixon has claimed that the North London club is hoping to get the deal done. They are looking to add more depth and quality to the team. The experienced goalkeeper could compete with Guglielmo Vicario for the starting spot.

Tottenham could use Sam Johnstone

Even though the Italian has done reasonably well since joining the club, he can be quite inconsistent and prone to errors. He has a glaring weakness when dealing with aerial balls and set pieces. More competition for places will help him improve as a team.

Meanwhile, Johnstone is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining the North London club. It would be a step up in his career. Wolves are currently one of the favourites to go down this season. The 32-year-old goalkeeper will not want to compete in the championship. Joining Tottenham would ensure that he continues to compete at a higher level.

Can Spurs sign Johnstone?

It will be interesting to see whether they can get the deal done. He has a contract with Wolves until 2028. Tottenham will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.

Convincing the 32-year-old to join the club might not be too difficult for them. The player will be eager to take on a bigger challenge. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon. It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham, and they need quality signings to bounce back strongly.