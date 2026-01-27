Xabi Alonso looks on during Real Madrid's defeat against Manchester City (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and he wants to sign Adam Wharton for the Reds.

The 44-year-old Spanish manager was recently shown the door by Real Madrid, and it seems that he could be about to take on a new job soon.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far, and Arne Slot is under a lot of pressure as the Netherlands manager, with the job in danger if results do not improve dramatically.

According to Fichajes, Alonso is likely to end up at Liverpool if Slot is sacked in the coming weeks. The report claims that the Dutch manager’s departure is only a matter of time.​

Apart from the poor results, the team lacks identity and direction. Therefore, a change could be on the cards soon.​

Alonso wants Adam Wharton

Meanwhile, Alonso is already planning ahead, and the Spanish manager has been very clear with Liverpool regarding a transfer request. He is looking for a midfielder who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and help out defensively.​

He wants Liverpool to move for the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Crystal Palace since joining the club, and he is certainly one of the best young players in the league right now. It would be a major coup if Liverpool managed to get the deal done.

Wharton could transform the Reds

They need a midfielder with his skill set. His arrival would allow players like Ryan Gravenberch and Dominic Solanke to operate with more freedom. He could bring out the best in his teammates.

The 21-year-old is likely to be attracted to joining a big club like Liverpool, but Crystal Palace will not let him leave easily. They could demand a premium, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can complete the deal.

Wharton has been hailed as “incredible” in the past.