(Photo by BeinSports/Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A commanding 6-0 victory over Qarabag should have been a moment of celebration for Liverpool, securing their passage to the Champions League play-offs in style.

Instead, the mood at Anfield has turned toxic after manager Arne Slot delivered a post-match interview that many supporters have interpreted as a veiled jab at his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

Despite the dominant scoreline, the narrative has quickly shifted from the players’ performance to the manager’s mouth.

Slot, currently under pressure due to a stuttering domestic campaign, seemingly attempted to defend his record by drawing an unflattering comparison to the club’s recent past.

Arne Slot appears to take jab at Jurgen Klopp

Speaking to BeinSports after the game, Slot appeared to downplay the achievements of the previous regime while highlighting his own European consistency.

“It’s very good because it was only two years ago when we as a club played in the Europa League and went out in the quarter-final against Atalanta,” Slot said, referencing Klopp’s difficult final season in charge.

“Now two years in a row, last 16 and we are hungry for more so nice to be there again, even in the season where we are struggling with a few players injured…”

?? "We're hungry for more… There's still a lot to play for to make this season special." Arne Slot speaks to @AndyKerrtv after Liverpool's 6-0 victory over Qarabag!#beINUCL #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/lenYQJAs5R — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 28, 2026

The comment struck a nerve. While factually accurate, Liverpool did exit the Europa League to Atalanta in 2024, fans have taken issue with the tone.

To many, citing the lowest point of Klopp’s farewell tour to elevate his own standing felt unnecessary and ungracious, especially given Klopp’s legendary status at the club.

Slot’s recent comments have not gone down well with fans

This latest incident is part of a growing pattern of friction between the Dutchman and the Anfield faithful.

Patience was already wearing thin following Slot’s controversial claim last week that Liverpool “have only won the league twice in 30 years.”

While intended to manage expectations, the remark was widely viewed as belittling the club’s stature.

And ahead of the Qarabag game, Slot suggested that his debut Premier League title win last season was because they lost to PSG in the Champions League Round of 16, giving them a lighter schedule than their rivals.

Arne Slot says maybe the reason why Liverpool won the league last season is that they had to face PSG in the UCL and were knocked out ? pic.twitter.com/usnhRnhK66 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 27, 2026

The comments even prompted club legend Steven Gerrard to publicly dismiss the manager’s bizarre claim.

For a fanbase that prides itself on history and reverence for its legends, Slot’s pragmatic, almost detached analysis is increasingly being read as disrespect.

Winning 6-0 is usually a cure-all, but if Slot continues to fight battles with his own club’s history, he may find that even victories aren’t enough to keep the peace.