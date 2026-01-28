***LEFT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Hoffenheim attacker Bazoumana Toure has done quite well for the German club, and he has impressed with his country during the AFCON as well.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the 19-year-old winner. The report claims that the player is being considered as a future Ballon d’Or winner, and that the two Premier League clubs have been scouting him extensively during the recently held international tournament.

Bazoumana Toure asking price is set

The player will cost around €55 million (£48m), and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 19-year-old will add explosive pace and flair to the team.

Toure has recorded a top speed of 35.97 km/h in the Bundesliga, and there is no doubt that he would add a new dimension to the Arsenal or Manchester United attack.

Manchester United and Arsenal want Toure

Manchester United’s recruitment team feel that could be the missing piece of their attacking puzzle. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta wants more support for Bukayo Saka on the flanks. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Toure has been hailed as a “hurricane” and a “chaos creator”. There is no doubt that he is an elite prospect, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. Arsenal and Manchester United have done well to Groom Young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.

The €55 million asking price might seem expensive right now, but Toure might be able to justify the investment in future.