Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is reportedly considering a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are interested in the player, and Arsenal will not sanction his departure for a fee less than £80 million, as per reports via Fichajes. It will be interesting to see whether the Europeans are willing to take on the playmaker.

Martin Odegaard has been a star

Odegaard has been an important player for Arsenal since joining the club, and losing their captain will be a blow for them. However, it would provide them with some much-needed financial relief after their recent expenses. They have been quite active in the transfer market, and they could look to balance the books in the near future.

The report claims that the player’s representatives are considering formal offers from the two clubs, and a decision could be made in the future. The player has two years left on his current contract, and it would make sense for Arsenal to sell him this summer.

Odegaard would be a superb signing

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he could improve Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. However, the £80 million asking price could complicate matters. It seems highly unlikely that the two clubs would be willing to pay that much for Odegaard.

Meanwhile, Arsenal would need to replace him properly if he moves on. Although they have Eberechi Eze, who can play as a central attacking midfielder, the summer signing has not been at his best since joining the North London club.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. The two clubs are yet to submit an official proposal for Odegaard. The Arsenal star has also been linked to Barcelona.