Unai Emery shouts instructions during Aston Villa's game against Manchester United at Old Trafford (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 28-year-old wants to leave the London club this month and has been linked with clubs like AC Milan and Juventus as well. According to Stefan Borson on Football Insider, a move to Aston Villa is more likely for the player.

Nottingham Forest have also made their move for Mateta.

Jean-Philippe to Villa?

Crystal Palace are demanding £40 million for the striker, and Borson believes that Aston Villa might be able to pay that kind of money for the player. The West Midlands club have been outstanding this season and are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season. Aston Villa are currently third in the league table.

“I think Crystal Palace have got a much better bet getting the money out of Villa,” said Borson. “It would not surprise me if he ends up at Villa. I think that feels like a solid signing for Villa, given where they are in the Premier League, given where they are in the Europa League. “It makes a lot of sense if they can manage to find a way without breaching their various restrictions. It makes a lot of sense to get Mateta on board.”

They signed Tammy Abraham earlier this month, and it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to add another striker to their ranks.

Mateta could be a useful addition

Mateta is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he could make a big difference for Aston Villa in the final third. He is more than just a goalscorer, and the Frenchman will help bring others into the game with his link-up play and ability to hold the ball up.

The striker has 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season, and he is at the peak of his career. The opportunity to join Aston Villa could be exciting for him. They are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season but are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for next season. They will be an attractive destination for players.