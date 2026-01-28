Aston Villa win race to sign Brazilian midfielder wanted by Unai Emery

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Douglas Luiz is set to make a stunning return to Aston Villa, with The Telegraph reporting that the Brazilian midfielder will rejoin the club on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the season.

The move comes after Luiz’s loan at Nottingham Forest was officially terminated on Tuesday, at the player’s own request, clearing the path for an unexpected Villa Park reunion.

It marks a remarkable twist in a transfer journey few could have predicted.

Luiz only departed Villa in the summer of 2024, completing a €50 million move to Juventus in a deal that was widely viewed as a fresh chapter for both club and player.

Douglas Luiz struggled after leaving Aston Villa

However, despite high expectations, Luiz struggled to break into the Juventus midfield hierarchy due to fierce competition from the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie.

Seeking regular football, he accepted a loan move to Nottingham Forest for the first half of the current campaign.

But his spell at Forest proved similarly challenging. While Luiz showcased flashes of the quality Premier League fans had come to expect, he did not settle fully into Forest’s system, and the team’s inconsistent form offered little stability.

Luiz made it emotionally clear to both clubs that he wished to return to Aston Villa, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career under Unai Emery.

Villa, for their part, were more than willing to bring him back. Emery still holds Luiz in high regard, and the club believe his return could offer a massive boost as they push for European qualification once again.

Villa need more depth in their midfield

Luiz was central to Villa’s resurgence in 2022-2024, becoming one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders.

The return deal is structured purely as a loan, with discussions about a future option or obligation to buy potentially being explored later depending on Juventus’ long-term plans.

For Juventus, the recall of his loan and subsequent move to Villa provide an opportunity to reassess Luiz’s situation in the summer.

For Aston Villa supporters, however, Luiz’s return is both emotional. He was a fan favourite, a key cog in Emery’s midfield, and a player whose technical class and consistency elevated the club’s ambitions.

A move that seemed impossible only months ago is now on the brink of completion.

