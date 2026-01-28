Unai Emery during a press conference (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Yasin Ozcan has joined Turkish club Besiktas on loan, and he is excited to get his career back on track after being frozen out at Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old defender joined the Premier League club in January, but he struggled for regular opportunities. He was sent out on loan to Belgian club Anderlecht, but he barely played for them.

He has now been loaned out to Besiktas as part of the deal to sign Tammy Abraham. The defender revealed in an interview that he will do his best for the Turkish outfit and is excited to play more often. Besiktas have an obligation to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Ozcan said to Sports Digitale: “I will do my best for the team and give 100% on the field. I am very excited to work with Sergen Yalçın. The hope is to bring Beşiktaş to the places it deserves”.

Ozcan has played in Turkey before with Kasimpasa. He knows the league well, and he should be able to make an immediate impact. He is a talented player with great potential, and regular football could bring out the best in him. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club would have been detrimental to his development. He is a young player with a lot of promise, and he needed a fresh start.

The 19-year-old defender will look to establish himself as a key player for his club and country now.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have added more depth to the attacking unit with the signing of Abraham. They have done well this season, and they are third in the League table. It will be interesting to see if the former Chelsea striker can make an immediate impact and help his team secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.