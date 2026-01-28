(Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Benfica have secured their place in the Champions League play-offs with a miraculous 4-2 victory over Real Madrid.

The hero of the night was not a striker, but goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who rose highest in the 97th minute to power home a header that shook Estádio da Luz.

The scenario was clear but daunting: Benfica needed to defeat the Spanish giants by a two-goal margin to overturn a goal-difference deficit and progress to the knockout play-offs.

Benfica goalkeeper scores 97th minute winner vs Real Madrid

Leading 3-2 deep into stoppage time, the Eagles seemed destined for the Europa League. But Jose Mourinho, managing against his former club, had one final card to play.

With seconds remaining and a free-kick awarded to the hosts, the goalkeeper came forward.

It was a gamble of desperate proportions. As the ball curled into the crowded penalty area, Trubin launched himself above the Madrid defense, meeting the cross with the poise of a seasoned number nine.

The ball nestled into the corner of the net and Mourinho sprinted down the touchline in trademark fashion.

Watch the incredible scenes below:

THAT IS UNBELIEVABLE ? Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scores a 98th minute goal to keep Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the competition ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/Vqtndh565T — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Jose Mourinho comes back to haunt Real Madrid

It was a Mourinho masterclass from start to finish. Knowing what was on stake, he set his side to dominate Real Madrid.

The Portuguese side dominated the Madrid side, and could have scored several more than the four they scored.

At 3-2, it was Mourinho who instructed the goalkeeper to go in the opposition half for the final free-kick.

It was a massive gamble, but one, a manager like Mourinho is never afraid to take.

And it paid off as Madrid failed to mark the man in yellow, which ultimately resulted in a massive win for Benfica, securing them a place in the play-offs and knocking Madrid out of the top eight.