(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are now interested in signing the Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani.

The London club is looking to improve the attacking unit despite spending on two strikers at the start of the season. Liam Delap and Joao Pedro have not been prolific enough, and Chelsea are looking at alternatives. The 23-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Chelsea, as per Fichajes.

Chelsea eyeing Fisnik Asllani move

The club officials believe they need a quality attack to compete at the highest level; therefore, a move for Asllani has become an absolute priority. The player is reportedly valued at €30 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done.

Convincing the young attacker to join the club will not be difficult. Any young player will be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. The reported valuation is quite nominal as well. Chelsea have the resources to get the deal done, and they should be able to convince the player.

Spurs and Villa keen on Asllani

However, clubs like Tottenham and Aston Villa are interested in the player, and they could be preparing formal offers to sign the player. Tottenham need more depth in the attacking unit. Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently, and they need someone who can find the back of the net regularly.

Asllani has shown that he can be a complete forward. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, his link-up play and aerial prowess are quite impressive. At Aston Villa, he could be the long-term replacement for Ollie Watkins.

Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign him, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat their rivals to his signature. Asllani has seven goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this season.