(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In a move that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged the Reds to consider signing Harry Maguire from arch-rivals Manchester United.

With the January transfer window entering its final days, Hamann believes the 32-year-old England international could be the signing Liverpool should consider given their current crisis.

Didi Hamann tells Liverpool to think about signing Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is currently in the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford, and with no substantive talks, reportedly held regarding an extension, he could be available for a nominal fee or a pre-contract agreement.

Speaking to CasinoBeats (via Empire of the Kop), Hamann said:

“You’ve got to give it to Harry Maguire because he got so much stick in the last few years and he always comes back. If he’s available on a free then obviously have to think about it, because I think what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.”

Hamann specifically pointed to the lack of reliable alternatives in the current squad.

“Joe Gomez has been around the squad for a long time but he’s never really been a starter for the team. Conor Bradley is out now through injury. We’ll have to see how it affects him when he comes back.”

Liverpool’s growing centre-back crisis

The suggestion comes at a time when Liverpool’s defensive resources are at a breaking point.

Ahead of their crucial Champions League tie against Qarabag, captain Virgil van Dijk is the only senior centre-back available.

The crisis is the result of a perfect storm of setbacks:

Summer signing Giovanni Leoni is out for the season with an ACL injury, while Joe Gomez recently suffered a hip injury against Bournemouth.

While Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signed extensions through 2027 last April, Ibrahima Konate’s future remains uncertain, with reports suggesting talks have stalled.

Liverpool almost signed Marc Guehi in the summer before a last-minute U-turn from Crystal Palace. In January, Manchester City offered better terms and secured the signing on a cheaper price.

Maguire to Liverpool unlikely

Despite Hamann’s suggestions, a move is unlikely to happen given the strong rivalry between the two clubs.

Player Name From Club To Club Year Notes Tom Chorlton Liverpool Manchester United 1912 One of the earliest direct moves Phil Chisnall Manchester United Liverpool 1964 Last player to transfer directly between the clubs

Direct transfers between Liverpool and Manchester United

In fact, the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United has historically prevented direct transfers, no player has moved between the clubs since Phil Chisnall in 1964.