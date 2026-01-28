Sunderland could lose a number of key players next summer. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Paris FC are interested in signing Eliezer Mayenda from Sunderland this month.

According to a report from Matteo Moretto, Paris FC have opened talks with the Premier League club about a move for the 20-year-old striker. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Mayenda has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland this season, but most of them have come as a substitute. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and moving away from the English club could be ideal for him.

He is a young player with a lot of promise, and he could develop into a quality striker with the right guidance and regular opportunities. If Paris FC is willing to provide him with regular gametime, it could be a quality move for the player. It remains to be seen whether both clubs can finalise an agreement quickly.

The French outfit will be hoping to sign the 20-year-old striker on a reasonable deal. The investment could be a bargain in future if Mayenda manages to fulfil his potential.

He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Sunderland until the end of the season, and it makes sense for him to move on. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland are prepared to let a talented Young prospect like him leave the club. They have had an impressive season so far, and they will look to finish in the top half of the Premier League table. They need established stars in order to sustain their current run of form and continue to do well in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to replace the 20-year-old with an established player late in the window.