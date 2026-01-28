Jean-Philippe Mateta in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has been linked with a move away from the Scottish club.

As per TEAMtalk, Leeds United and Crystal Palace have been offered the opportunity to sign the 24-year-old striker, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for him.

Crystal Palace will need to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta if he decides to leave the club this month. The French attacker has been linked with multiple clubs.

Oh Hyeon-gyu could help both clubs

On the other hand, the South Korean has 12 goals in 47 appearances for the Scottish outfit and has done quite well this season. The South Korean has nine goals in 19 starts for the club. He could be a useful acquisition for Crystal Palace and Leeds.

It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs are willing to make their move for him. Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League and need more goals on the side. They have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Adding another striker would be ideal for them, and the South Korean could be an outstanding addition.

Hyeon-gyu could be tempted

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the player as well. It would be a major step up in his career. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Crystal Palace or Leeds United if the move goes through.

The 24-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to adapt to English football and will look to prove his quality at the highest level. It remains to be seen which of the two Premier League clubs are interested in striking an agreement with Celtic for the striker.

