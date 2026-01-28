(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have ruled out recalling Kostas Tsimikas in the January transfer window, despite holding discussions with Roma and monitoring the left-back situation closely, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.



The Reds had been weighing up their options amid increased uncertainty surrounding Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Tsimikas, who joined AS Roma on loan last summer, had been viewed internally as a potential short-term solution if Robertson were to depart or if Liverpool suddenly needed additional depth at left-back.

However, after talks between the two clubs, Liverpool have now decided he will remain in Italy for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool held talks with Roma over the future of Tsimikas

Roma’s sporting director recently confirmed that conversations with Liverpool had taken place, acknowledging that the Premier League club explored the possibility of triggering an early recall clause.

Ultimately, Roma were unwilling to lose the Greek international midway through the campaign, especially given their own defensive injury issues, and Tsimikas himself has been keen to stay and fight for more minutes in Serie A.

The defender was moved out of the club last summer when the Reds signed Milos Kerkez.

With Robertson already at the club and Kerkez joining, Tsimikas moved further down the pecking order and ultimately he was allowed to leave as he wanted more playing time.

The 29-year-old has endured a mixed spell at the Stadio Olimpico, featuring intermittently under Gian Piero Gasperini.

While he has made only a handful of league starts, his versatility, European experience, and strong work ethic have kept him firmly in Roma’s plans.

Andy Robertson is now expected to stay at Anfield

For Liverpool, this decision suggests growing confidence that Robertson will not be leaving during the current window.

Instead of recalling Tsimikas, the Reds are expected to continue exploring long-term defensive reinforcements for the summer window.

For now, the Greek full-back will finish the campaign in Rome, while Liverpool maintain stability in their defensive setup as they navigate a difficult season and prepare for a structural rebuild in the summer.

Liverpool could move for 42-G/A speedster to fix major attacking weakness