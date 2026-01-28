Liverpool to stand firm on the future of team leader as summer exit is ruled out

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have no intention of entertaining offers for captain Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to Football Insider.



Despite speculation surrounding the Dutch defender’s future, fuelled by inconsistent performances and the club’s difficult season, the Reds remain fully committed to keeping their leader at Anfield as they embark on a major defensive rebuild.

Van Dijk, now 34 years old and under contract until 2027, signed his latest extension just last year.

Senior figures at the club still hold him in extremely high regard, not only for his on-pitch ability but also for his irreplaceable leadership during a period of transition.

Although his form has fluctuated this season, Liverpool believe his presence will be vital as the club looks to stabilise and return to the top.

Virgil Van Dijk is leader of the dressing room at Liverpool

Sources close to the club emphasise that Van Dijk remains the heartbeat of the dressing room, the captain trusted by teammates and staff alike.

With Liverpool enduring one of their most challenging campaigns in recent history, marked by defensive lapses, inconsistent results, and managerial pressure, his experience and authority are considered crucial in steering the squad through the turbulence.

The Reds are planning a significant defensive reset this summer following failed attempts to land Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City this month.

Liverpool are determined to bring in at least one new top-level centre-back during the upcoming transfer window. Their long-term strategy is to sign a young, high-potential defender who can develop alongside Van Dijk rather than replace him immediately.

Reds believe defender can still offer more at the top level

Internally, the club’s hierarchy believes Van Dijk still has several strong years at the elite level. His fitness record and professionalism are seen as valuable assets.

In fact, Liverpool want the next defensive signing to learn directly from Van Dijk, mirroring the mentorship role he once received from experienced veterans earlier in his career.

While outside interest in the Dutchman persists, particularly from Saudi Pro League sides, Liverpool’s stance is unwavering.

The club views Van Dijk as a foundational figure both on and off the pitch. Letting him leave during a vulnerable moment for the squad would run counter to their rebuilding strategy.

