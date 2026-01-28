Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Málaga are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Alfie Harrison.

According to Sky Sports, they are hoping to sign the 20-year-old midfielder this month. The player will be out of contract in the summer, and it would be ideal for Newcastle to sell him now rather than lose him for free.

That said, they have the option to extend the deal for another year. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to take up the opportunity and extend his stay at the club.

Alfie Harrison to leave?

The 20-year-old joined from Manchester City in 2024 and has been an important member of their Under-21 team. However, Harrison needs more opportunities at a higher level in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. Competing at the youth level with Newcastle might not be ideal for him right now. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to the Spanish second-division club.

Malaga move could be ideal for Harrison

Málaga could offer him a prominent role in the team, which could help his development. The Spanish outfit is looking to improve their squad this month, and the 20-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for them. Harrison is a talented player with the technical ability to succeed in Spanish football. He could develop into an important player for the club with the right guidance.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to get first-team opportunities with Newcastle United in the coming months, and it would be ideal for him to move on. It seems unlikely that Newcastle will deny him a move, especially now that they cannot provide him with a prominent role in the team. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days. The young midfielder will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again.