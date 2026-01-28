(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are once again exploring the possibility of signing Emiliano Martínez, with Spanish outlet Fichajes reporting that the club remain strongly interested in the Aston Villa and Argentina No. 1.



United had targeted Martínez during last year’s summer transfer window but ultimately opted to bring in young Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens instead.

Despite that decision, the club’s admiration for Martínez has not faded.

The Red Devils are now reassessing their goalkeeping department amid lingering concerns over their depth behind first-choice goalkeeper Lammens.

Although Altay Bayindir currently serves as the primary backup, doubts persist within the club regarding his suitability to step in for an extended period should he be needed.

Man United are looking for depth in GK department

United are therefore considering an upgrade in the goalkeeping ranks, and Martínez is once again emerging as one of the best options on their shortlist.

Man United remain keen on securing Martínez’s signature and could make a formal approach later this year.

The timing may be favourable, as Aston Villa find themselves in a position where they may need to raise funds to meet financial regulations and support their ambitious squad-building efforts.

As a result, Villa are reportedly open to selling Martínez for a fee in the region of £40 million, a sum that reflects his status as one of the world’s premier goalkeepers.

Since arriving from Arsenal in 2020, Martínez has become a transformative figure at Villa Park.

His commanding presence, leadership, and elite shot-stopping ability helped Villa evolve into one of the Premier League’s most competitive sides.

Under Unai Emery, Martínez has continued to excel, playing a pivotal role in Villa’s unexpected push toward the top of the table this season.

On the international stage, Martínez’s heroics for Argentina have cemented his global reputation.

Emi Martinez is considered one of the best goalkeepers

His defining moment came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he produced a series of spectacular saves, including crucial penalty stops, to help deliver Argentina’s third world title.

His mentality, personality, and clutch performances under pressure have made him one of the most admired goalkeepers in world football.

For Man United, signing Martínez would represent both experience and quality in a single package.

He is comfortable playing out from the back, dominant in aerial situations, and exceptional in one-on-one scenarios.

If Villa are willing to negotiate, and if United are prepared to invest heavily in the position, Martínez could become one of the most significant goalkeeping signings Old Trafford has seen since the arrival of David de Gea over a decade ago.

