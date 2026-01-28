(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has scored a stunning free-kick against Qarabag to confirm Liverpool’s place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Alexis Mac Allister gave the Reds an early lead from a corner, heading it from close range to make it 1-0.

And in form Florian Wirtz doubled the lead not long later with a great striker from near the edge of the box.

But the best of the lot came from Mo Salah, who stood over the free-kick alongside Dominik Szoboszlai.

While the Hungarian midfielder has taken the role of the first choice set-piece taker and has mastered it, having scored three free-kicks this season so far, it was the Egyptian who took charge of this one.

After a pretty lengthy conversation with Szoboszlai, the pair recreated the the free-kick routine from the Bournemouth game, only with the roles reversed.

This time it was Szoboszlai who teed the ball up for Salah and the Egyptian king curling one into the top left corner to perfection.

Watch the goal below:

Mo Salah fires in a free kick to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead over Qarabag ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/qtVNxCH3Q5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 28, 2026

Liverpool are scoring plenty from free-kicks this season

The Egyptian King joining the scoresheet from a dead-ball situation highlights just how dangerous Liverpool have become from set-pieces this term.

Despite the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds have arguably become more unpredictable and lethal.

Dominik Szoboszlai has taken the reins with incredible authority, making the role his own through a series of masterclasses.

He scored a sensational free-kick from nearly 32 yards out against Arsenal and has made the role his own since.

He scored another against Marseille last week, a genius under the wall free-kick to help the Reds win against Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

And he followed it with another brilliantly executed free-kick against Bournemouth.

With Salah now joining the party, scoring his first free-kick for the Reds.

Could this performance help boost Liverpool’s confidence

This dominant display comes at a vital time for Arne Slot’s side.

Domestically, the Reds have endured a difficult winter, sitting sixth in the Premier League table after a poor run that saw them draw four and lose one of their last five league games.

Following a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, Liverpool tumbled out of the top four, leaving them in a desperate battle to regain their Champions League status for next season.

Securing safe passage to the Round of 16 not only alleviates European pressure but serves as a reminder of the quality within the squad.

Slot will be hoping this clinical five-star performance is the catalyst needed to spark a resurgence in their pursuit of a top-four finish.