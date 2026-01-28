Newcastle United plotting late January move for South American on Man United's radar

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are exploring the possibility of launching a late January bid for Atalanta’s highly rated midfielder Éderson, according to TEAMtalk.



With manager Eddie Howe dealing with a mounting injury crisis in midfield, the Magpies are weighing whether to accelerate their pursuit of reinforcements before the window closes.

Howe’s midfield has been hit hard in recent weeks. Bruno Guimarães missed Newcastle’s 2–0 defeat to Aston Villa due to an ankle issue, while both Joelinton and Sandro Tonali also sustained knocks during the club’s home loss earlier in the week.

Éderson, who has been one of Atalanta’s standout performers this season, has long been admired by several top European clubs.

Éderson has impressed in Serie A for Atalanta

The Brazilian’s combination of energy, ball-winning ability, and box-to-box versatility has made him a key figure at Atalanta.

With impressive Serie A performances and growing maturity, Éderson has positioned himself as one of Italy’s most sought-after midfield talents.

Newcastle, however, are not alone in pursuing the 26-year-old. Atlético Madrid have also entered the race, particularly after losing Conor Gallagher, interestingly a target of theirs, when Tottenham struck a deal earlier this month.

Diego Simeone sees Éderson as an ideal fit for his intense, combative midfield system.

Newcastle United face competition from Man United

Meanwhile, Manchester United are monitoring the situation closely. With Casemiro set to leave in the summer and the club looking to revamp their midfield, Éderson has emerged as a strong candidate.

Reports in Italy indicate several Premier League scouts have been tracking him for months.

Despite the growing interest, Atalanta are reluctant to sell their star midfielder in January.

Selling him late in the January window would make it difficult for the Italian giants to sign his replacement.

For Newcastle, the next few days will determine whether injuries force their hand.

With key midfielders sidelined and pressure mounting to maintain competitiveness in both the Premier League and European campaigns, the temptation to move decisively for Éderson is growing.

PIF tipped to sack Eddie Howe at Newcastle and appoint legendary manager