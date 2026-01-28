(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling has officially reached a mutual agreement with Chelsea to terminate his contract, ending a turbulent three-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that the 31-year-old winger departs with immediate effect, waiving a portion of his remaining wages to secure a clean break.

The settlement represents a major financial relief for Chelsea, who had been paying Sterling a reported £325,000 per week.

By cutting ties 18 months before his five-year contract was set to expire, the club has cleared significant space on its wage bill.

Shortly after the confirmation from Chelsea, Sterling issued a message on Instagram.

Sterling’s time at Chelsea was disappointing

Signed for £47.5 million from Manchester City in 2022, Sterling was meant to be the marquee face of the Todd Boehly era.

However, the move never quite lived up to the hype. While he managed 19 goals in 81 appearances, his tenure was defined by inconsistency and a lack of clear identity within a rapidly changing squad.

After falling out of favor under Enzo Maresca, Sterling was famously exiled and spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

Upon his return, new manager Liam Rosenior made it clear that the veteran winger was not part of his future plans.

Having not played a competitive minute for the Blues since May 2024, the termination ends what many describe as one of the club’s most expensive transfer disasters.

What is next for Sterling?

Now a free agent, Sterling is free to negotiate with any club outside the constraints of the transfer deadline.

Despite his struggles in West London, his pedigree as a four-time Premier League winner ensures interest remains high.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Man City 339 131 86 Liverpool 129 23 18 Chelsea 81 19 15 Arsenal 28 1 5

Raheem Sterling – Club Career Stats via Transfermarkt

West Ham are among clubs strongly linked with Sterling, who view him as a someone who can add experience and quality to the side fighting to avoid relegation.

Fulham is another London side keen on signing him while Crystal Palace have been linked with the former Liverpool man as well.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Sterling will be eager to stay in England and move to a club who can promise regular playing time.