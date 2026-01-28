(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa’s future at Liverpool is once again under scrutiny, with reports in Italy suggesting the 28-year-old winger could be on the verge of a return to Serie A.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are actively exploring the possibility of re-signing the Italian forward, who has endured a frustrating spell at Anfield despite being part of a Premier League title-winning squad.

Chiesa arrived at Liverpool with high expectations following his impressive displays in Italy, where he became one of Serie A’s most dynamic attackers.

However, his time in England has not unfolded as hoped. Under Arne Slot, the winger has struggled for game time, appearing for just 231 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Federico Chiesa has struggled at Liverpool

Slot has consistently preferred other attacking options, often using Chiesa as a rotational or late-game substitute rather than as a regular starter.

Sources close to the player suggest Chiesa is open to leaving Liverpool, keen to re-establish himself in a league where he once shone for Fiorentina and Juventus.

His limited opportunities under Slot have left him feeling undervalued, and a return to Italy could offer him the platform to revive his form and regain prominence within the national team setup ahead of future international tournaments.

Juventus, meanwhile, remain intrigued by the idea of bringing Chiesa back to Turin.

The Bianconeri have been reshaping their attacking department and view the winger as a familiar, proven, and tactically flexible option, someone capable of operating on either flank or as a second striker.

Juventus want Chiesa to return to Serie A

With Juve competing on multiple fronts and looking to add experience alongside emerging talents, Chiesa represents a potential solution who already understands the club’s culture and expectations.

The Turin giants are also tracking Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, indicating a clear ambition to reinforce their forward line significantly in the January window.

However, Chiesa’s situation is particularly appealing due to his previous success in Serie A, his desire for a fresh start, and the possibility that Liverpool may be open to negotiations if the right offer emerges.

