Liverpool and Real Madrid have set their sights on Kenan Yildiz, one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 20-year-old Juventus star has emerged as a top target for several elite clubs following a breakout season that has firmly established him as one of Serie A’s brightest prospects.

Yildiz, who is contracted to Juventus until 2029, has delivered performances well beyond his age, registering 16 goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

His sharp dribbling, creative vision, and ability to cut inside from the left have made him a pillar of Juve’s evolving attacking system.

His versatility, capable of playing as a winger, attacking midfielder, or second striker, has only enhanced his profile among top clubs.

Liverpool are planning for life without Mo Salah

Liverpool’s interest comes as they plan for the future of their frontline amid evolving squad dynamics under Arne Slot.

With Mohamed Salah’s long-term future still unclear and the club assessing high-upside young attackers across Europe, Yildiz perfectly fits the profile of a player capable of becoming a long-term offensive leader at Anfield.

Liverpool’s recruitment has a strong history of targeting players entering their prime years, especially those showing rapid development in top-tier European leagues.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, view Yildiz as a potential addition to their next-generation core alongside Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Vinícius Jr., and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid are expected to enter the race to sign Yildiz

Madrid’s admiration for high-upside young attackers makes Yildiz a natural candidate on their shortlist.

Juventus, however, remain determined to keep their rising star. The club is reportedly preparing to extend his contract by an additional one or two years, aiming to secure his long-term future and ward off interest from Premier League and La Liga giants.

Juve see Yildiz as a central figure in their next phase of rebuilding, especially as they restructure their squad around younger, more dynamic profiles.

For now, Juventus are focused on convincing him that continuing his development in Turin is the best step for his career.

