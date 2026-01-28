(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ajax have launched a major winter operation to add leadership, experience, and defensive steel to their midfield, and at the top of their shortlist sits Arsenal’s Christian Norgaard.



The Amsterdam giants, determined to strengthen their squad for a fierce title push in the Eredivisie, have already opened negotiations with Arsenal for the 31-year-old Danish international, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Norgaard, who is contracted with the Gunners until June 2027, has endured a frustrating season so far.

Despite his pedigree and value as a deep-lying midfielder, he has made just three Premier League appearances under Mikel Arteta.

Christian Norgaard has struggled for playing time

Arsenal’s growing midfield depth has limited opportunities for the Denmark international, prompting him to consider a new challenge where he can secure regular playing time.

With 39 international caps and years of experience in both the Premier League and Bundesliga, Norgaard is exactly the type of authoritative, disciplined midfielder Ajax want to anchor their midfield.

Sources in the Netherlands suggest that the player would be open to a move to Amsterdam, attracted by the guarantee of minutes and the opportunity to play a key role in a team built on possession, structure, and positional intelligence.

However, Ajax are facing intense competition. Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation closely, with Frankfurt particularly interested in a loan deal that would add physicality and leadership to their midfield.

Meanwhile, Serie A sides AS Roma and Lazio have also expressed strong interest.

Arsenal expected to demand a reasonable transfer fee

With Norgaard’s profile suiting multiple tactical systems, his availability has sparked significant demand across Europe.

Arsenal are expected to seek a transfer fee in the region of €15-17 million, a figure considered reasonable for a player of Norgaard’s calibre and experience.

Ajax, while eager, are considering their financial structure carefully to ensure the deal fits within their strict financial plan.

The other midfielders on Ajax’s radar are Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte, Galatasaray’s Lucas Torreira and Liverpool’s Wataru Endo.

Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea lock horns for €55m-rated “modern-day gladiator”