Terms agreed: Man City star is only 'final details' away from Premier League move

Fulham are on the verge of completing one of the most ambitious transfers in their recent history, with Florian Plettenberg reporting significant progress in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb.



According to the Sky Germany journalist, Fulham have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with the 22-year-old, leaving only the “final details” to be resolved before a permanent deal is signed off by both clubs.

The transfer fee is expected to land between £35 million and £45 million, marking a major investment from Fulham and a clear signal of their intent to elevate the squad under Marco Silva.

The move would make Bobb one of the most expensive signings in the club’s modern era, and certainly one of the biggest statement signings outside the traditional Premier League top six.

Man City star Oscar Bobb is looking for more playing time

Bobb, widely regarded as one of Man City’s most technically gifted young attackers, has impressed across multiple competitions since breaking into Pep Guardiola’s senior setup.

Though minutes have been limited due to City’s depth, Bobb has shown enough promise in cameo appearances.

The recent arrival of Antoine Semenyo at the club has made his life difficult at the Etihad Stadium and with the player desperately looking for more playing time, a move away from Man City makes sense for all the parties.

Fulham can provide Bobb a platform to revive his career

Fulham describe Bobb as a priority signing, with Silva eager to add a dynamic, press-resistant winger capable of unlocking defences and elevating the team’s attacking patterns.

Fulham have long lacked a consistent creative threat on the flanks.

Bobb’s camp is said to be enthusiastic about the move, with the player keen to secure regular Premier League minutes and take on a leading role in a competitive environment.

Fulham’s project under Silva, along with assurances of a key role in the starting XI, were major factors in his decision.

