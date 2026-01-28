(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly entered the race for Bayern Munich powerhouse Leon Goretzka, as the North London club looks to capitalise on the German’s uncertain future.

With the January transfer window entering its final days, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Spurs have formally inquired about the 30-year-old’s availability, joining Atlético Madrid and AC Milan in a high-stakes pursuit.

Tottenham linked with Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka, whose contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire in June 2026, has recently admitted that a move abroad is an ‘exciting’ prospect for his personal development.

While Bayern Munich are currently weighing up whether to cash in now or risk losing him for a reduced fee in the summer, the player’s representatives are understood to be fielding multiple offers.

Taking to X, Moretto reported: “Not only is Atlético de Madrid interested in Leon Goretzka. In the last few hours, Tottenham has also inquired about the German footballer.

“The Madrid club is looking for a midfielder who can raise the level also in terms of personality and leadership.

“It’s still not clear if Bayern Munich will let him leave now. In the next few hours, the German club will make a decision about the future of Leon Goretzka, whose contract expires in June.”

The interest from Spurs is not entirely sudden. Rumours surfaced last month suggesting that Goretzka’s agent had already held preliminary talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Under head coach Thomas Frank, Tottenham have been active this winter, already securing the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

However, with the club currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Frank is desperate for more experienced players in the dressing room.

The German club is expected to make a definitive decision on his future in the coming hours, with a price tag of roughly €20 million mooted for a January exit.

Goretzka has previously also been linked with a move to Manchester United

Goretzka is the signing Tottenham need right

Signing a player of Goretzka’s stature would represent a significant coup for a team struggling with consistency.

With over 300 appearances for Bayern and multiple Bundesliga titles, Goretzka brings the ‘personality and leadership’ that Moretto claims both Spurs and Atlético are craving.

Goretzka offers a rare blend of defensive recovery and late-box arrivals. His ability to win aerial duels and drive forward would complement the energy of Gallagher and the creativity of James Maddison.

Goretzka can operate as a traditional No. 8 or a deeper defensive screen, providing much-needed cover as Spurs navigate their remaining Champions League fixtures.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Central Midfield 298 44 40 Defensive Midfield 79 11 18 Attacking Midfield 49 13 10 Right Midfield 26 3 2 Left Midfield 14 1 1 Centre-Back 2 – 1 Left-Back 1 – –

Leon Goretzka career statistics by position (via Transfermarkt)

But his versatility is arguably his most attractive trait. Goretzka is comfortable operating across multiple midfield roles and has even filled in defensively when required.