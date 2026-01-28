Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from Talksport, Inter Milan are interested in signing the Italian goalkeeper, and Tottenham have identified Robin Roefs as a replacement.

The 23-year-old Dutch International has done quite well for Sunderland since joining them in an £11 million deal. It will be interesting to see if Sunderland is willing to sanction is departure at the end of the season.

Spurs need a reliable goalkeeper to replace the Italian. Vicario has done reasonably well since joining Tottenham, but he has been criticised for his inconsistencies. He can be quite mediocre at dealing with aerial balls and set pieces.

Spurs will be hoping to bring in an upgrade. The Dutch International has the quality to play for a bigger club, and the move to Spurs will be exciting for him. He will be tempted to join the North London club if there is a concrete proposal on the table. However, Sunderland will not want to lose a key player easily. They are likely to demand a substantial sum if Tottenham come calling in the summer.

Sunderland have done quite well since promotion, and they are in the top half. On the other hand, Tottenham are struggling in the mid-table positions after a disappointing run of form.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

The 23-year-old Dutchman will certainly want to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies. Even though Tottenham have struggled this season, they are a big club with an ambitious project, and they could provide the goalkeeper with the platform he needs.