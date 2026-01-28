Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Osasuna star Victor Munoz.

The 22-year-old has done quite well since joining the Spanish club at the start of the season for a fee of just €5 million from Real Madrid. He has four goals and four assists across all competitions, and his performance has attracted Tottenham’s attention.

Victor Munoz is attracting Premier League interest

Multiple clubs have been monitoring his progress in recent weeks, but Tottenham are the frontrunners in the race to sign him. The player has a €40 million release clause in his contract, and Fichajes claims Tottenham are prepared to pay it to sign him as soon as possible.

They highly value the young striker and believe he could develop into a quality player. Munoz is more than just a goalscorer, and his ability to link up with teammates and dismantle defences shows he can develop into a complete striker with the right guidance.

Will Real Madrid bring Munoz back?

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have a buyback option in his contract worth around €8 million. They could bring him back to the club if they believe he has a future with them. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can win the race for his signature. The Spanish side certainly has a huge advantage when it comes to signing the 22-year-old because of the buyback option.

It will be interesting to see what the player feels about the situation. The opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be exciting for him, but he might not be a regular starter for them. On the other hand, regular football in England could help him fulfil his potential. The move to Tottenham could be the ideal move for him at this stage of his career. They need a reliable goal scorer and can offer him a prominent role on the team.