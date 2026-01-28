Wolves open door for attacker sale as Spanish outfit line up shock bid

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Wolves have agreed their first signing of 2026. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sell Enso Gonzalez this month.

According to a report from AS, Mallorca are interested in the Wolves winger and have made an enquiry about him. It will be interesting to see if they follow it with an official offer to get the deal done.

Enso Gonzalez to leave?

There have been rumours that the player could leave Wolves on loan this month, but they are prepared to get rid of him permanently. It seems that they could be seeking a transfer fee of around €2-3 million. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Mallorca are looking to improve their attacking unit, and Gonzalez could be a useful addition. Meanwhile, the player is struggling to secure regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and it would be ideal for him to move on to find regular playing time. Joining the Spanish club could give him more opportunities during the second half of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank applauding fans with overlay of Breaking News
“In the last few hours” – Journalist confirms Tottenham enquiry for 44-goal Bayern Munich powerhouse
Anatoliy Trubin of Benfica celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with a header with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio do SL Benfica
Watch: Mourinho goes crazy as Benfica goalkeeper heads home in the 97th-minute to stun Real Madrid
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on
Spanish club in talks to land Newcastle midfielder this month

Wolves should sell Gonzalez

Enso Gonzalez of Wolves
Enso Gonzalez of Wolves (Picture from Wolves.co.uk)

His valuation is likely to drop further if he continues to sit on the bench for the Premier League club. Also, they are one of the favourites to go down at the end of the season, and they will look to offload some of their players this month to recoup as much as possible.

It remains to be seen whether they can finalise a permanent exit for Gonzalez before the January window closes. The option of leaving on loan is still on the table, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

It has been a disappointing season for Wolves so far, and they might need a mini miracle in order to survive in the Premier League next season.

More Stories Enso Gonzalez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *