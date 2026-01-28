Wolves have agreed their first signing of 2026. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sell Enso Gonzalez this month.

According to a report from AS, Mallorca are interested in the Wolves winger and have made an enquiry about him. It will be interesting to see if they follow it with an official offer to get the deal done.

Enso Gonzalez to leave?

There have been rumours that the player could leave Wolves on loan this month, but they are prepared to get rid of him permanently. It seems that they could be seeking a transfer fee of around €2-3 million. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Mallorca are looking to improve their attacking unit, and Gonzalez could be a useful addition. Meanwhile, the player is struggling to secure regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and it would be ideal for him to move on to find regular playing time. Joining the Spanish club could give him more opportunities during the second half of the season.

Wolves should sell Gonzalez

His valuation is likely to drop further if he continues to sit on the bench for the Premier League club. Also, they are one of the favourites to go down at the end of the season, and they will look to offload some of their players this month to recoup as much as possible.

It remains to be seen whether they can finalise a permanent exit for Gonzalez before the January window closes. The option of leaving on loan is still on the table, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

It has been a disappointing season for Wolves so far, and they might need a mini miracle in order to survive in the Premier League next season.