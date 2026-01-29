Aaron Anselmino celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be set to use Aaron Anselmino as part of their bid to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues’ surprise decision to recall Anselmino from his loan at Borussia Dortmund could mean he’ll become an option to offer to Rennes as they’ll likely want a replacement for Jacquet.

There is also some mention of Chelsea potentially using Axel Disasi in this way, but it remains to be seen if there’s much prospect of it happening.

Chelsea could do with more options in defence, and Anselmino may simply be coming back to Stamford Bridge to provide that.

However, it seems we also can’t rule out the west London giants trying to offer him to Rennes so they can finally land Jacquet.

Chelsea’s transfer plans in defence still open

Jacquet looks ideal for Chelsea right now after impressing in Ligue 1, but it seems there’s still plenty of uncertainty about how this saga could end.

As Fabrizio Romano posted on X yesterday, Jacquet now seems to be being targeted by Chelsea as a summer target, rather than one for this January.

However, see below for details as the journalist also named Liverpool and Bayern Munich as rivals for the young Frenchman’s signature…

“The race to sign Jeremy Jacquet ahead of summer transfer window, still ongoing. Chelsea, Liverpool and FC Bayern are all in active talks as revealed… …trying get the deal done now for next season 2026/27. Negotiations ongoing,” Romano posted.

It will be interesting to see if this could still change in the coming days, or if CFC simply decide to use Anselmino as an extra option at the back from now until the end of the season.

The talented young Argentine impressed during his stint in the Bundesliga and he’s arguably earned a chance to show what he can do for Liam Rosenior’s side.