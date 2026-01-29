Chelsea confident as they prepare €40m bid to get important signing in before Deadline Day

Natan in action for Real Betis against Real Madrid
Natan in action for Real Betis against Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly confident over their transfer pursuit of Real Betis centre-back Natan as they try to bring him in for €40m this January.

The 24-year-old has impressed during his time in La Liga, and it’s anticipated that there could be plenty of competition for his signature before Deadline Day.

That’s according to a report form Spanish outlet Fichajes, which states that Chelsea are optimistic that a €40m offer could see them win this transfer battle.

The Blues, however, could potentially face competition from Real Madrid, who are also known to be in the market for a new defender.

Natan in action for Real Betis
Natan in action for Real Betis (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Where will Natan end up as Chelsea face potential Real Madrid transfer battle?

Chelsea could do with bringing in an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah, while Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have proven rather injury prone in recent times.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, CFC have brought Aaron Anselmino back from his loan at Borussia Dortmund as they continue to struggle to get a deal done for Jeremy Jacquet…

This could make Natan a good alternative for the west London giants, but Real also have serious problems at the back at the moment, so could be one to watch.

As per another Fichajes report, Los Blancos have also made a move for Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, so that could be another option for them in defence.

Natan will have a big decision to make as so many top clubs show an interest in him, and it won’t be easy to work out the best option.

The Brazilian may well feel tempted to stay in Spain by choosing Madrid, but the Premier League is also largely seen as the best league in world football at the moment, while many players are often lured in by the prospect of living in London.

