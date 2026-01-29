Bid planned: Chelsea to launch €150m transfer offer for "exceptional" midfield star

Liam Rosenior and Jude Bellingham (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly planning a major €150million summer transfer window move for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Blues are prepared to make a major financial effort to land the England international, and have already set the operation ‘in motion’, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Bellingham has been one of the best players in the world in his position for the last few years, scoring 44 goals in 127 games for Madrid.

In that time, the 22-year-old has also won the Champions League, the La Liga title, and other major honours.

He was also praised by caretaker manager Alvaro Arbeloa (via ESPN) this week, with the Spanish coach describing him as “a player with exceptional quality and abilities”.

Jude Bellingham transfer would strike the perfect balance for Chelsea

Chelsea have mostly focused on signing top young talents under their current ownership, but Bellingham is also still surely a while away from reaching his peak.

That could make the former Birmingham City youngster a perfect fit for the Blues right now, as he’d add experience and proven quality without representing a huge shift away from their current transfer strategy.

Chelsea splashed the cash on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in recent times, and they’ve arguably been the club’s most successful signings of the BlueCo era.

Gambling on other prospects like Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens hasn’t really worked out, so it could be wise to go for someone more proven.

It would be exciting to see Bellingham in English football again after spells playing abroad since his days breaking through at Birmingham.

Bellingham moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 and is yet to play in the Premier League, so it would be an intriguing next challenge for him as he approaches his mid-20s.