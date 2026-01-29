Cole Palmer in Chelsea training (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea could at some point consider selling Cole Palmer, but Fabrizio Romano says that even if that does ever happen, it would require “really crazy” money.

Palmer is a star player at Stamford Bridge after 48 goals in 111 games for Chelsea, and it perhaps makes sense that there’s some speculation over his future.

The England international has been linked with a return to his former club Manchester City, with the Sun reporting that he is homesick for the north of England.

Still, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has played down any talk of Palmer leaving Chelsea any time soon, and insisted it would cost huge money to prise him away from the Blues anyway…

Fabrizio Romano on Cole Palmer transfer speculation

“Cole Palmer is considered as an absolutely key part of the project for present and future,” Romano said.

“Chelsea believed that Cole Palmer has to be one of the crucial parts of their project. So there is absolutely nothing ongoing in terms of contacts, in terms of problems, in terms of conversations.

“As of today then guys in life anything can happen. So if at any point in the future Cole Palmer will decide to leave Chelsea, obviously we are here to inform you, and I will let you know.

“So that’s it for this Cole Palmer story. Then let me also clarify, eventually if at some point Chelsea and Cole Palmer could consider to part ways it would take a crazy amount of money, but really crazy.”

Cole Palmer is crucial for this Chelsea project

Palmer has had some problems with fitness and form this season, meaning we haven’t seen him hit his usual heights.

However, there’s surely no doubt that Chelsea would like to keep him around as the face of this project for as long as possible.

Of all the signings of top young players under this ownership, Palmer has arguably been the biggest success story, along with the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

It’s understandable that other top clubs could be keen on the 23-year-old, but he’s under a long-term contract at Chelsea and that means they’ll surely charge massive amounts if anyone comes calling for him.