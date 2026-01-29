Crystal Palace reach agreement with Premier League side to sign striker

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have reached an agreement to sign Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers, in a deal worth £45 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.



The transfer has been agreed club-to-club, with super-agent Jorge Mendes playing a central role in negotiating the move, which is now understood to be agreed in principle.

The deal represents a major statement of intent from Palace and appears closely linked to the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave before the transfer deadline.

Mateta’s stance has come as a significant blow to the Eagles, but Palace have moved swiftly to line up a high-profile replacement, with Larsen now set to lead the line at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace close to signing Jorgen Strand Larsen

At 25, Larsen is viewed as a striker entering his prime and someone capable of spearheading Palace’s attack immediately.

Despite Wolves’ struggles near the foot of the Premier League table, the Norway international remains highly regarded across the league.

He has not started a league match for Wolves since the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on December 20, but that absence is seen more as a reflection of Wolves’ tactical upheaval than a drop in his value.

Larsen initially joined Wolves from Celta Vigo on loan in 2024 before making the move permanent for around £26 million.

His profile has remained strong ever since, with several top-flight clubs tracking his progress.

Wolves striker is highly rated in the Premier League

Notably, Wolves rejected two bids from Newcastle United last year, the most recent of which was believed to total £55 million, showing just how highly they rate the striker.

Palace’s agreed package of £45m plus add-ons reflects both the urgency of the situation and the club’s belief that Larsen can be a long-term solution.

Sources close to the deal suggest Palace see him as a more rounded forward than Mateta, offering stronger link-up play, greater mobility, and a more consistent goal threat across a full season.

For Wolves, the sale represents a significant financial boost at a time when they are balancing survival with longer-term squad planning.

