Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is edging closer to deciding the next step of his career, with reports suggesting talks are ongoing with clubs in both England and Italy.



According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving FC Seoul in December, and discussions over his future are now at an advanced stage.

Lingard spent two seasons in South Korea, a move that marked a significant departure from the Premier League spotlight.

During his time at FC Seoul, he made 67 appearances and scored 19 goals, playing a central role for the club both on and off the pitch.

His performances were widely regarded as a success, helping him rebuild rhythm, confidence, and consistency after a turbulent period in English football.

Jesse Lingard eyes new chapter in his career

Following the expiration of his contract in December, Lingard began exploring his options, and that search appears to be nearing a conclusion.

While he has held talks with several clubs in England, the Daily Mail reports that another overseas adventure now looks the most likely outcome.

Specifically, Lingard is said to be in advanced discussions with Serie A sides, opening the door to a potential move to Italy.

Lingard’s experience and versatility could make him an attractive option for Italian clubs seeking creativity, leadership, and attacking intelligence in midfield.

Former Man United midfielder is ready for his next move

The Warrington-born midfielder came through the Manchester United academy and spent 11 years in the club’s first-team setup, although much of that time involved loan spells at Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton, Derby County, and West Ham United, the latter being arguably the most successful period of his domestic career.

After leaving United permanently, he spent the 2022/23 season with Nottingham Forest before embarking on his move to South Korea.

Now, with valuable overseas experience added to his résumé, Lingard is weighing up his next challenge carefully.

