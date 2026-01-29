Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp set to make emotional return to Anfield in March

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Liverpool fans (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Anfield touchline, albeit in a very different role from the one Liverpool supporters became accustomed to during his iconic managerial reign.



According to respected journalist James Pearce, Klopp will serve as assistant manager to Sir Kenny Dalglish when Liverpool Legends take on Borussia Dortmund Legends on Saturday, March 28.

The match, which will be held at Anfield, is part of Liverpool’s Legends series and will raise funds for the LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity arm.

Klopp currently serves as an honorary ambassador for the foundation, and his involvement shows his continued emotional and professional connection to Liverpool following his departure as first-team manager.

Jurgen Klopp return will excite Liverpool fans

Klopp’s return is expected to be met with an electric reception from supporters. During his time at Liverpool, the German transformed the club’s fortunes, delivering a long-awaited Premier League title, Champions League glory, and multiple domestic and international honours.

Although he stepped away from day-to-day management, his bond with the club and its fanbase has remained as strong as ever.

The sight of Klopp once again in the technical area, this time alongside club legend Dalglish, will be a poignant moment for fans.

Dalglish, widely regarded as Liverpool’s greatest-ever player and one of its most successful managers, will lead the Legends side, with Klopp offering support from the sidelines.

The match is being played for a noble cause

The match itself promises to be a celebration of footballing nostalgia, with former stars from both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund expected to take part.

While the focus will firmly be on fundraising and entertainment, the occasion also serves as a reminder of the lasting impact Klopp has had on two of Europe’s most passionate football institutions.

All proceeds from the game will go toward the LFC Foundation’s work in tackling social inequality, supporting education, health initiatives, and community development across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

