Eduardo Camavinga celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering an ambitious bid for Real Madrid’s versatile French star Eduardo Camavinga, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

While some sources are saying this could cost in the region of €80-100m, others are simply saying he’s not for sale at any price. But I’m told Liverpool’s interest is serious.

Arsenal could also be one to watch for Camavinga, who is hugely appreciated inside Anfield due to his ability to play defensive midfield and left-back to a high standard.

Midfield is generally viewed as his best position, and Liverpool remain keen to add depth in that department in order to ease the pressure on Ryan Gravenberch, while there are some doubts over Curtis Jones’ long-term future.

Eduardo Camavinga transfer looks hugely ambitious for Liverpool

Still, the message I’m getting for the time being is that Camavinga is a hugely important part of Real’s long-term plans, while he’s also not pushing to leave.

“It would take crazy money for Real Madrid to sell Camavinga,” one source said. “Let’s see what happens, but even if Liverpool try to break the bank for him it might not be enough.”

“There have been some initial contacts, but the message is a resounding ‘no’, not for any price,” another source said.

It may well be that the story ends there, but I also thought I should pass on information from other well-connected figures that Liverpool are pursuing this deal because they think there’s a chance that the situation could change.

It certainly makes sense that LFC are keen on another statement signing after the spending spree we saw last summer, with Camavinga perhaps an upgrade on Milos Kerkez at left-back, while Andrew Robertson will almost certainly leave in the summer, even if a departure this January is now not expected to go through.

Arsenal also eyeing Eduardo Camavinga

Another name to keep an eye on is Arsenal, I’m told.

The Gunners are appreciate Camavinga’s profile, with Mikel Arteta another manager keen to add more depth to his midfield and left-back options.

In midfield, Christian Norgaard has barely played since joining from Brentford in the summer, meaning Arsenal have arguably over-played both Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Meanwhile, left-back remains an issue as Piero Hincapie has been a little inconsistent since joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, while Riccardo Calafiori has proven injury-prone for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, I’m told for now that Liverpool are further ahead in their pursuit than Arsenal.

Overall, though, the message is that Real Madrid don’t want to sell Camavinga. Only time will tell if that proves to be a negotiation tactic or a serious statement of their plans.