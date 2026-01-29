(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

The 20-year-old central midfielder is also on the radar of Bologna and Lazio.

According to TMW, Liverpool are interested in securing his signature. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. Out of the clubs, interested in him, they are undoubtedly the biggest, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for the 20-year-old.

Liverpool have been tracking Hjerto-Dahl for over a year.

Liverpool keen on Jens Hjerto-Dahl

Hjerto-Dahl will want to play for the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join Liverpool will be hard to turn down for him. They could groom him into a future star. They need more technical ability in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old could be a solid long-term investment. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a bargain in future.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool steps up their pursuit of the 6ft 4in player. The Norwegian is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He should look to join a club where he can play a prominent role and where there is a clear pathway for his development. Joining a big club only to sit on the bench will not benefit him. It could be detrimental to his development. He should seek assurances about gametime from Liverpool before joining the club.

Where will Hjerto-Dahl end up?

💣⚪️⚫️🇹🇷 Mezza Europa su Jens Hjerto-Dahl: ma il talento norvegese vuole solo il #Besiktas 🇳🇴 Come anticipato il gioiello norvegese Jens Hjertø-Dahl è uno dei più ambiti sul mercato europeo ma vuole solo il Besiktas. Il 2005 norvegese ha la fila, il #Bournemouth ha fatto anche… https://t.co/KWaAVCIxLV pic.twitter.com/RZj4PI35wr — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) January 29, 2026

As for Tromso, multiple clubs are interested in the 20-year-old, and they will hope for an auction so that they can recoup as much as possible for their prized prospect.

Liverpool have the financial resources to beat Bologna and Lazio to his signature. It remains to be seen where Hjerto-Dahl ends up.