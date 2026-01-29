Could Mohamed Salah to Saudi be in doubt? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the French international attacker Ousmane Dembele.

The PSG attacker recently won the Ballon d’Or, and he’s one of the best players in the world. According to a report from Fichajes, the player is struggling to agree on a new contract with PSG, and Liverpool is prepared to swoop in and secure his signature.

Ousmane Dembele to replace Salah?

They believe that he could be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah. Salah is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Dembele is demanding a contract worth around €60 million annually. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can afford that kind of money. The player is reportedly keen on a move to England and wants to prove himself in the Premier League. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be extremely appealing for him.

Dembele could take Liverpool to another level

The 28-year-old is a world-class player and could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack. They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-one. Liverpool have missed a quality dribbler since Luis Diaz’s departure. Dembele could certainly fill that void.

However, the wage demands could complicate any potential move. It seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will shatter their wage structure in order to accommodate the PSG superstar. The player must be reasonable in his demands for the move to go through.

The report claims that formal negotiation with the player will begin at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The attacker registered 35 goals and 16 assists last season. He was one of the main reasons PSG won the UEFA Champions League and the League title.