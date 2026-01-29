(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months, and clubs like Real Madrid are interested in signing him.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to bring in a midfield controller, and they have identified the 21-year-old Premier League star as a target. He is a complete midfielder and has shown he can compete at the highest level.

Adam Wharton is an elite talent

Wharton has the tools to develop into a top-class player and could be an asset to Real Madrid. However, Real Madrid will face competition from Liverpool, who are determined to get the deal done.

The Reds are prepared to go all out and offer close to €100 million in order to sign the player. They are also prepared to promise the player a leading role in the team. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 21-year-old midfielder will want to compete at the highest level and regularly fight for trophies. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool could be exciting destinations for him.

Liverpool have had a difficult season so far, and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. They must secure a top-four finish to attract elite talent.

Can Real Madrid convince Wharton?

Real Madrid have the financial muscle to match up to Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the midfielder to choose them over the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old needs to join a club where he can play a prominent role. Both clubs can provide him with the platform he needs, and it will be interesting to see what he decides.

Even though the €100 million outlay might look like a premium right now, the midfielder is a precocious talent, and he could justify the investment in future.